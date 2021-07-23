© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Inquiries about obedience, knowledge of self, truth seeking & speaking - Conscious Walk & Talk
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • July 23, 2021
Went off on a few tangents about many things while just speaking my spiritually educated mind and speaking directly to both truth seekers & "normies" on my way back from work.. still putting in the real work, which i prefer to have as a full time job, but everything i've done with all that over the past 9 years has been for free & that don't pay the rent.. I wanted to get more into the psychology behind why too many people unconsciously obey all these preposterous new rules and regulations that can just change on a whim based off of false axioms of truth & real medical science & stats.. i'll probably take another shot at it..
Take real care out there!
PEACE
Take real care out there!
PEACE
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.