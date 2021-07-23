Inquiries about obedience, knowledge of self, truth seeking & speaking - Conscious Walk & Talk

Went off on a few tangents about many things while just speaking my spiritually educated mind and speaking directly to both truth seekers & "normies" on my way back from work.. still putting in the real work, which i prefer to have as a full time job, but everything i've done with all that over the past 9 years has been for free & that don't pay the rent.. I wanted to get more into the psychology behind why too many people unconsciously obey all these preposterous new rules and regulations that can just change on a whim based off of false axioms of truth & real medical science & stats.. i'll probably take another shot at it..

Take real care out there!



PEACE