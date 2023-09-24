The grand design of the soul structure.

1Thess lesson #138. Most people do not understand their own soul structure. The essence of your soul is truly who you are. Your mind, personal thoughts, emotions and DNA make up the bulk of your soul structure. God breathed soul life into the human body at birth, what we do with that soul is left up to free will. We must make a positive choice toward Jesus Christ to have a new spiritual life. Satan wants you to remain dichotomous - with a body and soul, because we will attempt to have a spiritual life that is nothing but a counterfeit if he succeeds.