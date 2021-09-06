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Chantelle Baker On How The New Zealand Covid Numbers Don’t Add Up
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90 views • September 06, 2021
Seemorerocks - September 4, 2021
AUSTRALIA HAS HAD 471 DEATHS FROM THE “VACCINES” WHILE 98 HAVE DIED WITH COVID-19
Now, I can turn my attention to New Zealand where reliable information is even more difficult to obtain than it is in Australia.
The above video which I recommend to anyone who wants to know the true situation, highlights the problem.
AUSTRALIA HAS HAD 471 DEATHS FROM THE “VACCINES” WHILE 98 HAVE DIED WITH COVID-19
Now, I can turn my attention to New Zealand where reliable information is even more difficult to obtain than it is in Australia.
The above video which I recommend to anyone who wants to know the true situation, highlights the problem.
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