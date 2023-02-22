Amid the ongoing fighting on the fronts of Donbass, there are risks of inciting another military conflict on the south-western borders of Ukraine. Ukrainian troops are amassing on the border between the Odessa region and Transnistria. Mass movements of the Ukrainian military in the immediate vicinity of the border are also confirmed by resources in Tiraspol, capital of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR).

Large forces are accumulated along the Kirovograd highway a few kilometers from the Platonovo checkpoint. The number of military personnel has been increased at all checkpoints in the region. Some special operations forces from the Bakhmut and Donetsk frontlines were reportedly transferred there.

It is expected that Ukrainian forces will strike at the territory of Transnistria in the near future, probably on the anniversary of the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

The village of Kolbasna is likely to become the first target. There is a giant ammunition depot. Dozens of tons of ammunition are stored in Transnistria. The seizure of warehouses would allow the Ukrainian military to replenish the emptied depots with ammunition for Soviet-made systems.

The warehouses in the PMR are under the control of the Operational Group of Russian troops, which numbers about 10-15 thousand servicemen. Forces of the Russian grouping would not be enough to repel a massive offensive by the Ukrainian army.

In this case, the Russians will either have to undermine the giant weapons depots, or give them up without a fight.

It is possible that the attack on Transnistria will be carried out by joint forces of Ukraine, Moldova and Romania.

It is no coincidence that the newly appointed Prime Minister of Moldova, Dorin Rechan, has already confirmed his commitment to bellicose methods and defrosting of the conflict in Transnistria. He said that Russian troops should leave the PMR, the region itself should be demilitarized, and its population should be economically and socially integrated, which means the deployment of the Moldovan military there.

Preparing for the outbreak of a new military conflict, the Presidents of Moldova and Ukraine continue to assure the world that it is Russia that is trying to destabilize the region. Zelensky recently stated that Russian troops were allegedly going to carry out a coup in Moldova, having previously seized Chisinau airport for the transfer of troops through it. Such a scenario is certainly more suitable for a blockbuster, but it does not bother the Kiev regime and his Western patrons.

Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT