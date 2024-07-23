Do No Harm: Dr. Trozzi’s Story as a Whistleblower and Hero for Humanity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Max interviews Dr. Mark Trozzi, who practiced Emergency Medicine in Canada for 25 years, taught critical resuscitation and advance trauma care for over a decade, and held teaching positions in 3 Canadian medical schools, before joining The World Council for Health. Dr. Trozzi shares his experience being a physician during the Covid plandemic. Dr. Trozzi is one of the doctors who we consider a hero, he stood up for truth and with his oath to do no harm. At the end of 2020, he walked away from his entire pre-existing career and income, sold his home, and committed himself completely to alerting the public, advancing genuine medical science despite the current climate, and supporting the drive for justice.
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/our-team/dr-mark-trozzi/