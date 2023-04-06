MZTV 1185: PHARAOH'S HEART: Pastor Kent Fails to Grasp Absolute Vs. Relative Viewpoint

Here is a piece of critical conversation during the Kent Debate that exposes the cause of Kent's maddening double-talk on the topic of human free will: KENT: You can't explain any of this without resorting to absolute versus relative. ZENDER: If you understood absolute versus relative, we wouldn't be here. In one portion of Scripture, God said that He would harden Pharaoh's heart. In a nearby portion, Scripture says that "Pharaoh hardened his heart." How are both of these things possible at the same time? Easy.

https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&redir_token=QUFFLUhqbTdKQmlUTk4wNi1pRkNhWXE4OTk5LUROT3lWZ3xBQ3Jtc0trSXJ6SEJWRWd2Z052UFpmX09lc1FZbUFVLXNzM3FremlRY0tjcXdkQ2N6N0NVN19DajZaaGp4WF93VFRfQURFT0xLc0J3YWNrOVRDRGM0b3RxdHBkaTFJTnU5alNZRzMtZzUxMGdRSkxxT3FyMFBTNA&q=http%3A%2F%2Fmartinzender.com%2FMZTV%2FMZTV1185_PHARAOH%27S_HEART_Pastor_Kent_Fails_to_Grasp_Absolute_Vs._Relative_Viewpoint.mp3&v=4r6bw3y-MDk

Martin's homepage: https://www.martinzender.com



