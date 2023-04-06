MZTV 1185: PHARAOH'S HEART: Pastor Kent Fails to Grasp Absolute Vs. Relative Viewpoint

Here is a piece of critical conversation during the Kent Debate that exposes the cause of Kent's maddening double-talk on the topic of human free will: KENT: You can't explain any of this without resorting to absolute versus relative. ZENDER: If you understood absolute versus relative, we wouldn't be here. In one portion of Scripture, God said that He would harden Pharaoh's heart. In a nearby portion, Scripture says that "Pharaoh hardened his heart." How are both of these things possible at the same time? Easy.
https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&redir_token=QUFFLUhqbTdKQmlUTk4wNi1pRkNhWXE4OTk5LUROT3lWZ3xBQ3Jtc0trSXJ6SEJWRWd2Z052UFpmX09lc1FZbUFVLXNzM3FremlRY0tjcXdkQ2N6N0NVN19DajZaaGp4WF93VFRfQURFT0xLc0J3YWNrOVRDRGM0b3RxdHBkaTFJTnU5alNZRzMtZzUxMGdRSkxxT3FyMFBTNA&q=http%3A%2F%2Fmartinzender.com%2FMZTV%2FMZTV1185_PHARAOH%27S_HEART_Pastor_Kent_Fails_to_Grasp_Absolute_Vs._Relative_Viewpoint.mp3&v=4r6bw3y-MDk
Martin's homepage: https://www.martinzender.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.