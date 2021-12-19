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Zidkenu Is On The Ark! Caravan to Midnight with John B. Wells 12.17.21 Show
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
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40 views • December 19, 2021
Martians, Death Needles and Fentanyl? The Kingdom of God comes on the heels of all this nonsense...

"
"...but I don't want to be all doom and gloom here John, there's a Bible by the way, people forget, it's that dusty old book on the top shelf of every Motel 6, I guess it used to be anyway. Blow the dust off the old Gideon folks! There's a Kingdom coming on the heels of all this nonsense and it's very clear. You know, there's more to "The Time of the End" than just the book of Revelation. We also have Elijah's vision of War, Revolution and then Anarchy and that's what we're in now is The Anarchy. It's actually the Great Antitypical French Revolution. It's actually also known as the Great Antitypical Fall of Jerusalem 70 A.D. That's the sad part. The citizens were murdered en masse and there were crucifixes up-and-down the only road going in-and-out of the city. And that was Titus. And that is what is upon us because this is the antitype. We live in Christendom, which is the false version of Christ's Kingdom. We have an antichrist system. I submit to you that the EU with the Pope from the Vatican and actually 3 City States, London and, of course, Washington DC, the 3 City States with the EU, under demonic AI control, are in full control and represent the 7th head of the Beast of Revelation. That's what we talk about in my circles of, small circle of friends. I don't have many friends after talking about those kinds of things, but that's why I'm so glad you're there!"...

Hear Zid jamming with Alex Jones on Infowars HERE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6C68lT1f1HCY/

Friend Zid On Facebook HERE: http://facebook.com/SidCanoe
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biblevaccineprophecymarsrevelationelijah
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