Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Harvey Risch Does Not Worry About Human Bird Flu Infections
channel image
GalacticStorm
2255 Subscribers
Shop now
47 views
Published 18 hours ago

Dr. Harvey Risch Does Not Worry About Human Bird Flu Infections  |  Dr. Harvey Risch, Professor Emeritus of Epidemiology at Yale School of Public Health, says he’s not worried about the early infections of two humans with bird flu because both patients had pinkeye as a symptom. “That’s suggesting that this current strain of the virus is not so virulent,” he says.


Watch LIVE➡️http://bit.ly/plutorav

Keywords
bird fludisease xdr harvey rischgain of function researchplandemic 2 0

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket