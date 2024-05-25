Dr. Harvey Risch Does Not Worry About Human Bird Flu Infections | Dr. Harvey Risch, Professor Emeritus of Epidemiology at Yale School of Public Health, says he’s not worried about the early infections of two humans with bird flu because both patients had pinkeye as a symptom. “That’s suggesting that this current strain of the virus is not so virulent,” he says.
