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AWARENESS “Sacrificial Virgins” – A Must-See Film About Young Girls Being Severely Damaged By HPV Gardasil Vaccines
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86 views • July 24, 2019
Please go here for more: https://www.collective-evolution.com/2018/04/03/sacrifical-virgins-a-must-see-film-about-young-girls-being-severely-damaged-by-hpv-gardasil-vaccines/
“I would never give my daughter, or my son the shot… This is a massive PR event by the company that makes Gardasil, and the same is the truth for the company that makes Cervarix… I think one needs to do a lot of research, and I think parents are in the best position to do that.” – Dr. Christopher Shaw – University of British Columbia
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This is a great point, and one that was further emphasized by Dr. Peter Gotzsche, co-founder of the Cochrane Collaboration, the world’s foremost body in assessing medical evidence.
“The main reason we take so many drugs is that drug companies don’t sell drugs, they sell lies about drugs. This is what makes drugs so different from anything else in life… Virtually everything we know about drugs is what the companies have chosen to tell us and our doctors… the reason patients trust their medicine is that they extrapolate the trust they have in their doctors into the medicines they prescribe.
The patients don’t realize that, although their doctors may know a lot about diseases and human physiology and psychology, they know very, very little about drugs that’ve been carefully concocted and dressed up by the drug industry… If you don t think the system is out of control, please email me and explain why drugs are the third leading cause of death… If such a hugely lethal epidemic had been caused by a new bacterium or a virus, or even one-hundredth of it, we would have done everything we could to get it under control.” (source)
The HPV Gardasil vaccine is at the top of the list when it comes to controversial vaccines. Despite its supposed safety and necessity, new information is showing us that this may not be the case, and that its purported safety might be a result of a very heavy, and what now seems to be unethical, marketing campaign. That being said, it’s still taboo to question vaccine safety, which is extremely confusing because there are a number of peer-reviewed publications, along with hundreds of scientists and researchers in the field, who are dedicating their lives to creating awareness about the fact that vaccines aren’t really as safe as they’re marketed to be.
“When one looks at the independent literature, so studies which are not sponsored by the vaccine manufacturers, so with relation to Gardasil there have been several reports documenting multiple sclerosis and encephalitis, which is brain inflammation, in girls who have received their Gardasil vaccine. So just because a study sponsored by the manufacturers does not identify problems with the vaccine does not necessarily mean that the vaccine is safe. In fact if one looks at the manufacturer studies, they’re often not designed to detect serious adverse events.”
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– Dr. Lucija Tomljenovic, PhD, Post-doctoral Fellow at the University of British Columbia, where she works in Neurosciences and the Department of Medicine (source)
Multiple Deaths have also been caused as a result of the HPV vaccine. Researchers from Mexico’s National Institute of Cardiology pored over 28 studies published through January 2017, containing 16 randomized trials and 12 post-marketing case series pertaining to the three human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines currently on the market globally. In their July 2017 peer-reviewed report, the authors, Manuel Martínez-Lavin and Luis Amezcua-Guerra, uncovered evidence of numerous adverse events, including life-threatening injuries, permanent disabilities, hospitalizations and deaths, reported after vaccination with GlaxoSmithKline’s bivalent Cervarix vaccine and Merck’s quadrivalent or nine-valent HPV vaccines (Gardasil and Gardasil 9).
“I would never give my daughter, or my son the shot… This is a massive PR event by the company that makes Gardasil, and the same is the truth for the company that makes Cervarix… I think one needs to do a lot of research, and I think parents are in the best position to do that.” – Dr. Christopher Shaw – University of British Columbia
advertisement - learn more
This is a great point, and one that was further emphasized by Dr. Peter Gotzsche, co-founder of the Cochrane Collaboration, the world’s foremost body in assessing medical evidence.
“The main reason we take so many drugs is that drug companies don’t sell drugs, they sell lies about drugs. This is what makes drugs so different from anything else in life… Virtually everything we know about drugs is what the companies have chosen to tell us and our doctors… the reason patients trust their medicine is that they extrapolate the trust they have in their doctors into the medicines they prescribe.
The patients don’t realize that, although their doctors may know a lot about diseases and human physiology and psychology, they know very, very little about drugs that’ve been carefully concocted and dressed up by the drug industry… If you don t think the system is out of control, please email me and explain why drugs are the third leading cause of death… If such a hugely lethal epidemic had been caused by a new bacterium or a virus, or even one-hundredth of it, we would have done everything we could to get it under control.” (source)
The HPV Gardasil vaccine is at the top of the list when it comes to controversial vaccines. Despite its supposed safety and necessity, new information is showing us that this may not be the case, and that its purported safety might be a result of a very heavy, and what now seems to be unethical, marketing campaign. That being said, it’s still taboo to question vaccine safety, which is extremely confusing because there are a number of peer-reviewed publications, along with hundreds of scientists and researchers in the field, who are dedicating their lives to creating awareness about the fact that vaccines aren’t really as safe as they’re marketed to be.
“When one looks at the independent literature, so studies which are not sponsored by the vaccine manufacturers, so with relation to Gardasil there have been several reports documenting multiple sclerosis and encephalitis, which is brain inflammation, in girls who have received their Gardasil vaccine. So just because a study sponsored by the manufacturers does not identify problems with the vaccine does not necessarily mean that the vaccine is safe. In fact if one looks at the manufacturer studies, they’re often not designed to detect serious adverse events.”
advertisement - learn more
– Dr. Lucija Tomljenovic, PhD, Post-doctoral Fellow at the University of British Columbia, where she works in Neurosciences and the Department of Medicine (source)
Multiple Deaths have also been caused as a result of the HPV vaccine. Researchers from Mexico’s National Institute of Cardiology pored over 28 studies published through January 2017, containing 16 randomized trials and 12 post-marketing case series pertaining to the three human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines currently on the market globally. In their July 2017 peer-reviewed report, the authors, Manuel Martínez-Lavin and Luis Amezcua-Guerra, uncovered evidence of numerous adverse events, including life-threatening injuries, permanent disabilities, hospitalizations and deaths, reported after vaccination with GlaxoSmithKline’s bivalent Cervarix vaccine and Merck’s quadrivalent or nine-valent HPV vaccines (Gardasil and Gardasil 9).
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