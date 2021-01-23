© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HIDEO KOJIMA Sapiens to Ludens | SERPENTS/PENTAGONS & Number 5 Infectious Memes | [FLORIDA MAQUIS]
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • January 23, 2021
◄Originally posted on 9/20/2019 to YouTube►
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
This is PART 2* of my previous DC Parasite Network video, PART 1 you can find here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CeEqzaMIr1E
*Much like in PART 1, this upload seems to have a couple spots of "dead air" which last for a couple seconds apiece which do not conflate the message, but I do find it interesting that these last two videos ONLY are being 'censored'.
Resources:
Steganography encyclopedia entry: https://searchsecurity.techtarget.com/definition/steganography
Florida Maquis Penta/Serpent Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=chASSbZQJ0U
Reproductive Health Act (Abortion Bill): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reproductive_Health_Act
Kojima Productions Home Page: http://www.kojimaproductions.jp/en/#index
Hideo Kojima 'From Sapiens to Ludens' Interview: https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Gaming-god-Hideo-Kojima-has-a-vision-for-us-Homo-sapiens
Metal Gear Solid: Twin Snakes Wiki Page: https://metalgear.fandom.com/wiki/Metal_Gear_Solid:_The_Twin_Snakes
Metal Gear Solid V webpage: https://www.konami.com/mg/mgsv/na/#
Pentecost Page: https://www.oca.org/orthodoxy/the-orthodox-faith/worship/the-church-year/pentecost-the-descent-of-the-holy-spirit
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
This is PART 2* of my previous DC Parasite Network video, PART 1 you can find here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CeEqzaMIr1E
*Much like in PART 1, this upload seems to have a couple spots of "dead air" which last for a couple seconds apiece which do not conflate the message, but I do find it interesting that these last two videos ONLY are being 'censored'.
Resources:
Steganography encyclopedia entry: https://searchsecurity.techtarget.com/definition/steganography
Florida Maquis Penta/Serpent Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=chASSbZQJ0U
Reproductive Health Act (Abortion Bill): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reproductive_Health_Act
Kojima Productions Home Page: http://www.kojimaproductions.jp/en/#index
Hideo Kojima 'From Sapiens to Ludens' Interview: https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Gaming-god-Hideo-Kojima-has-a-vision-for-us-Homo-sapiens
Metal Gear Solid: Twin Snakes Wiki Page: https://metalgear.fandom.com/wiki/Metal_Gear_Solid:_The_Twin_Snakes
Metal Gear Solid V webpage: https://www.konami.com/mg/mgsv/na/#
Pentecost Page: https://www.oca.org/orthodoxy/the-orthodox-faith/worship/the-church-year/pentecost-the-descent-of-the-holy-spirit
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.