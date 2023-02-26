Edward Dowd: These historically healthy Group Life policyholders suffered 40% excess mortality in 2021, whereas the general population endured 32% unprecedented excess mortality

https://gettr.com/post/p29oicz8d4d

02/23/2023 Edward Dowd analized the reports from the Society of Actuaries. Group Life policyholders historically have a mortality rate ranging from only 30% to 40% of the general U.S. population in any given year. They're younger, have access to the best health care, and are the most well-educated. But that changed in 2021. These historically healthy Group Life policyholders suffered 40% excess mortality in 2021, whereas the general population endured 32% unprecedented excess mortality.





02/23/2023 爱德华·多德分析了北美精算师协会的报告：团体人寿保单持有人在以往任何年份中，其死亡率仅占美国总人口死亡率的30％至40％，因为他们更年轻，可获得最好的医疗保健，并且是受教育程度最高的人群。但这种情况在 2021 年发生了变化。这些之前健康的团体人寿投保人在2021年的超额死亡率高达40%





