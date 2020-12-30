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These are NOT the kids of the future, those are the Drones of a N.W.O. ( I am Fully Blaming Parents ).
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205 views • December 30, 2020
This video has been made by a Warrior who fought hard against The System. This person helped to wake A LOT of people up and he accomplished his mission. Unfortunately Jeff is no longer with us, God took him back home and that tells me one thing, that his job on this earth has been Complete.
Please Guys & Gals Subscribe To ( Jeff Censored! ) YouTube Channel.
Thank You Very Much!!!!
Official Link To ( Jeff Censored! ) YouTube Channel Is Below.
LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAI2PPsCuPRM6KDbwJvSU9A/featured
Please Guys & Gals Subscribe To ( Jeff Censored! ) YouTube Channel.
Thank You Very Much!!!!
Official Link To ( Jeff Censored! ) YouTube Channel Is Below.
LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAI2PPsCuPRM6KDbwJvSU9A/featured
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