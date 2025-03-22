Problem of Evil – Insights from Creation Science

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Talk by Ray Mondragon, on the "Problem of Evil", given at the February 2025 meeting of Creation Science Fellowship of NM (CSFNM).
Abstract:
The problem of evil is the most powerful argument used by atheists against the existence of God. The early chapters of Genesis give a lot of insight into the problem of evil issue and lay the foundation for answering this issue. We will start with insights from Gen 3 and then attempt to give a biblical answer to the problem of evil. (https://csfnm.org/2025/02/02/february-18th-2025/)
