Problem of Evil – Insights from Creation Science

Talk by Ray Mondragon, on the "Problem of Evil", given at the February 2025 meeting of Creation Science Fellowship of NM (CSFNM).

Abstract:

The problem of evil is the most powerful argument used by atheists against the existence of God. The early chapters of Genesis give a lot of insight into the problem of evil issue and lay the foundation for answering this issue. We will start with insights from Gen 3 and then attempt to give a biblical answer to the problem of evil. (https://csfnm.org/2025/02/02/february-18th-2025/)

