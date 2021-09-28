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Tree Patterns 2: Summer Sojourns
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11 views • September 28, 2021
This video is a collection of photographs that I took of the trees that I viewed along a walkway through a local park in Wheatland, Wyoming. Some of the pictures display glimpses of late Spring and early Summer, while others portray glimpses of autumn during late Summer and early Fall, when golden foliage can be discovered in these stately trees' multi-colored branches. It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should cherish and protect.
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