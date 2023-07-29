New Beehive Entrance/Exit

The Langstroth Beehive uses a large entrance/exit opening that can be reduced with a 3/4" pine stick called and 'entrance reducer'. Nothing holds it in place other than gravity, and it can be easily moved.

The Langstroth bottom board sits on the ground, or on some sort of platform or hive stand. This invites weather, dirt/mud/debris and intruders to march right into the hive uninvited.

The Bee Fortress Beehive entrance, and its Bee Fortress USA hive predecessors use an Entrance/Exit that respects 'bee-space', therefore, the 3/8" opening on both north and south sides of the hive offer the same 3/4" opening total space, and they are positioned higher off the ground than a Langstroth bottom board. This restricts what can enter the hive (no Murder Hornets can enter, since they are too large to fit through the Entrance/Exit slots, and earthen debris cannot make its way into the hive.

The new 2023 Fortress Beehive (coming in video to this channel in a day or so), also utilizes two 3/8" slots for the bees to come and go, but the difference is, this new hive utilizes standard Langstroth style frame boxes that are completely encapsulated in stainless steel.

Stay tuned!