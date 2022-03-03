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Silent War Ep. 6173: Russia V World. Wisconsin Election Fraud, Covid Was Patented Pre-Pandemic
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83 views • March 03, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Biden: “Putin May Circle Kiev with Tanks, But He’ll Never Gain the Hearts and Souls of the Iranian People”.
Zelensky Urges Biden To Impose No-Fly Zone Over Ukraine; Turkey Shuts Straits To All Warships.
Etsy To Slap Sellers With 30% Transaction Fee Hike (Again).
St. Louis Welcomes US Trucker Convoy on Way to Indianapolis – Huge Crowds at Overpasses.
BODY CAM FOOTAGE: Dominion Executive Eric Coomer Cuffed and Arrested in Colorado – Video Appears to Show He Drove Truck into Bar, Fled the Scene and Lied to Police.
BOOM! Wisconsin Special Counsel Implicates Obama Campaign Manager David Plouffe and ERIC’s David Becker in Wisconsin Election Fraud Investigation.
EXPLOSIVE: Justice Gableman Reveals MASSIVE Voter Fraud in Wisconsin Nursing Homes — 100% Turnout in Zuckerberg-Funded Wisconsin Cities! – SHOCKING VIDEO.
Zuckerberg Election Funds Violated Wisconsin Bribery Laws, Special Counsel Finds.
BREAKING: Pennsylvania Supreme Court Overturns State Judge’s Order, Upholds Act 77 – Reinstates Voting by Mail.
Biotech Companies Sue Moderna for Patent Infringement Over its COVID-19 Vaccine.
Study: Pfizer COVID shot converts into DNA in human cells.
Moderna CEO Admits It’s Possible that the Vaccine Maker Patented DNA Three Years Before the Pandemic Could Match Genetic in the COVID-19 Virus.
All of this, and more.
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Biden: “Putin May Circle Kiev with Tanks, But He’ll Never Gain the Hearts and Souls of the Iranian People”.
Zelensky Urges Biden To Impose No-Fly Zone Over Ukraine; Turkey Shuts Straits To All Warships.
Etsy To Slap Sellers With 30% Transaction Fee Hike (Again).
St. Louis Welcomes US Trucker Convoy on Way to Indianapolis – Huge Crowds at Overpasses.
BODY CAM FOOTAGE: Dominion Executive Eric Coomer Cuffed and Arrested in Colorado – Video Appears to Show He Drove Truck into Bar, Fled the Scene and Lied to Police.
BOOM! Wisconsin Special Counsel Implicates Obama Campaign Manager David Plouffe and ERIC’s David Becker in Wisconsin Election Fraud Investigation.
EXPLOSIVE: Justice Gableman Reveals MASSIVE Voter Fraud in Wisconsin Nursing Homes — 100% Turnout in Zuckerberg-Funded Wisconsin Cities! – SHOCKING VIDEO.
Zuckerberg Election Funds Violated Wisconsin Bribery Laws, Special Counsel Finds.
BREAKING: Pennsylvania Supreme Court Overturns State Judge’s Order, Upholds Act 77 – Reinstates Voting by Mail.
Biotech Companies Sue Moderna for Patent Infringement Over its COVID-19 Vaccine.
Study: Pfizer COVID shot converts into DNA in human cells.
Moderna CEO Admits It’s Possible that the Vaccine Maker Patented DNA Three Years Before the Pandemic Could Match Genetic in the COVID-19 Virus.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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