https://search.brave.com/search?q=genetic+circuits+in+the+IoBnT&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08d6c7e2d14261a39cb34837aa6a232c9784

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https://x.com/i/status/1930830844236542246

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https://x.com/i/status/2025437664283893974





FOR FUCK SAKES CANADA IS GOING BACK TO THIS BILL GATES UNITED NATIONS FUNDED "GLOBAL HEALTH" PROPAGANDA!





YOU MOTHERFUCKERS BETTER STAND UP FOR YOURSELVES AND FIGHT THIS TIME!





Feb 20 2026 Canada's incoming chief public health officerCaption: Dr. Joss Reimer https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=H9nfZaPFzZE

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https://x.com/i/status/2018998813047103654





Convid was absolutely planned years (or decades) in advance, they all knew there would be a "plandemic" before it actually happened! https://t.me/c/1935025780/122627

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Bill Gates BUSTED Lying About Not Making $$ From The Vaccines. Banking Elites Set Up "Offshore Accounts" For Him On The "Down-Low." He Made Billions! Newest Epstein Emails Dump... https://x.com/i/status/2018823098401710328

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Senator Paul Questions Moderna CEO Over COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects March 22, 2023

During a Senate Health, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) had an exchange with Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel over COVID-19 vaccine side effects in relation to myocarditis with senator saying, "I spoke with your president just last week and he readily acknowledged, in private, that yes there is an increased risk of myocarditis. The fact that you can't say it in public is quite disturbing

https://www.c-span.org/clip/senate-committee/senator-paul-questions-moderna-ceo-over-covid-19-vaccine-side-effects/5063184

(FULL HEARING) https://www.c-span.org/program/senate-committee/moderna-ceo-testifies-on-covid-19-vaccine-price-increase/625053

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Senator Paul Grills Moderna CEO Over COVID Vax Side Effects, Financial Conflicts of Interest https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=APyEeiLFPRo

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The Epstein Files Illuminate a 20-Year Architecture Behind Pandemics as a Business Model—With Bill Gates at the Center of the Network

Inside the JPMorgan–Gates–Epstein Pipeline: Donor-Advised Funds, Vaccine Finance, and the Architecture of Pre-Positioned Profit https://sayerji.substack.com/p/breaking-the-epstein-files-illuminate

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https://x.com/i/status/2019540660072902816





The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is advancing the concept of using human cells as bioreactors to rapidly produce therapeutic molecules, including vaccines and antibodies

https://search.brave.com/search?q=human+cell+bioreactor+darpa&source=android&summary=1&conversation=1fd9b7a7ad43e076ec229c

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COVID-19 DARPA

https://www.darpa.mil/news/2021/covid-19





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https://x.com/i/status/2018551645827895314