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The Lies That Blind: How Gun Confiscators Deceive & Manipulate The Public
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11 views • February 16, 2022
As criminal traitors like Joe Biden and Beto O'Rourke continue to deceive the people about their intentions of disarming them, we call it for what it is and show you that being armed and well trained with arms is biblical and constitutional, which doesn't mean we're on the right or left, but the straight and narrow.
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Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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