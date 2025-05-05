BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Baeksang Awards 2025: Full Highlights, Winners & Star Moments from Korea’s Biggest Night
Baeksang Awards 2025: Full Highlights, Winners & Star Moments from Korea’s Biggest Night

https://newsplusglobe.com/

The 61st Baeksang Arts Awards 2025 lit up Seoul with unforgettable moments, emotional speeches, and jaw-dropping red carpet fashion. Held at COEX Hall D, this prestigious event honored the best in Korean film, TV, and theater.


🎥 Hosted by the iconic trio Park Bo Gum, Suzy & Shin Dong Yup

🏆 Top winners from K-drama, film, and stage

✨ 29 Korean stars as award presenters

🌟 Red carpet glamor and behind-the-scenes stories


Whether you're a fan of K-dramas or Korean cinema, don't miss this full breakdown of Korea’s biggest entertainment night!


📺 Watch now and relive the Baeksang magic.


🔔 Subscribe to News Plus Globe for more global entertainment updates!

#Baeksang2025 #BaeksangAwards #KDramaAwards #KoreanCinema #ParkBoGum #Suzy #ShinDongYup #KoreanCelebrities #RedCarpetMoments #NewsPlusGlobe

news plus globebaeksang arts awards 2025baeksang awards 2025 full showbaeksang winners 2025korean drama awardsbaeksang suzy park bo gumkdrama 2025 awardsbaeksang best actor actressbaeksang red carpet 2025korean film awards 2025baeksang presenters listbaeksang shin dong yup 11 yearskorean entertainment awardscoex hall d baeksangbaeksang recap 2025baeksang full highlights
