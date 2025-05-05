© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Baeksang Awards 2025: Full Highlights, Winners & Star Moments from Korea’s Biggest Night
The 61st Baeksang Arts Awards 2025 lit up Seoul with unforgettable moments, emotional speeches, and jaw-dropping red carpet fashion. Held at COEX Hall D, this prestigious event honored the best in Korean film, TV, and theater.
🎥 Hosted by the iconic trio Park Bo Gum, Suzy & Shin Dong Yup
🏆 Top winners from K-drama, film, and stage
✨ 29 Korean stars as award presenters
🌟 Red carpet glamor and behind-the-scenes stories
Whether you're a fan of K-dramas or Korean cinema, don't miss this full breakdown of Korea’s biggest entertainment night!
📺 Watch now and relive the Baeksang magic.
🔔 Subscribe to News Plus Globe for more global entertainment updates!
#Baeksang2025 #BaeksangAwards #KDramaAwards #KoreanCinema #ParkBoGum #Suzy #ShinDongYup #KoreanCelebrities #RedCarpetMoments #NewsPlusGlobe