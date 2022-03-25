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Spartacus Cringe Alert
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24 views • March 25, 2022
SCOTUS: What A Moment!
* We’re seeing the U.S. Senate in action.
* The star of the show: NJ’s Cory Booker.
* He is from a world you’ve never been to and invented his own identity.
* He is a remarkable actor — the Jussie Smollett of Dem politics.
* Booker to Jackson: don’t worry, my sister!
* Nauseating theatrics at the confirmation hearing.
* Media praise senator for asking zero questions, slobbering all over Supreme Court nominee.
* Media: Republicans are just too mean.
* Questioning the judge’s record is fair game.
* Kavanaugh’s hearings were very different.
* Jackson has trouble answering very easy questions.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 24 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6301775036001
* We’re seeing the U.S. Senate in action.
* The star of the show: NJ’s Cory Booker.
* He is from a world you’ve never been to and invented his own identity.
* He is a remarkable actor — the Jussie Smollett of Dem politics.
* Booker to Jackson: don’t worry, my sister!
* Nauseating theatrics at the confirmation hearing.
* Media praise senator for asking zero questions, slobbering all over Supreme Court nominee.
* Media: Republicans are just too mean.
* Questioning the judge’s record is fair game.
* Kavanaugh’s hearings were very different.
* Jackson has trouble answering very easy questions.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 24 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6301775036001
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