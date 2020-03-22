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'It's T.E.O.T.W.A.W.K.I. Now What?'
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23 views • March 22, 2020
COVID-19 has caused all kinds of trouble throughout the earth. We can easily classify this time as T.E.O.T.W.A.W.K.I. (The End of the World as We Know It.) But what exactly does that mean and what do we do about it? There is much we can do and need to do. This message focuses on these things.
Acknowledgement: Embedded https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YmYOQ... into the message.
Acknowledgement: Embedded https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YmYOQ... into the message.
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