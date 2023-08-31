Tucker Carlson: “We are speeding towards assassination (of Trump) obviously..."

(Aug 30, 2023) “We’re speeding toward assassination, obviously, and no one will say that, but I don’t know how you can’t reach that conclusion. They have decided, permanent Washington, both parties, have decided that there’s something about Trump that’s so threatening to them that they just can’t have him.”





Article: https://dailycaller.com/2023/08/30/tucker-carlson-trumps-opponents-speeding-assassination/