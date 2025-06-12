Is TAURUS a Game Changer in Ukraine?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The TAURUS missile has been a frequent media topic as speculation grows that Germany may authorize its use by Ukraine against Russia. Find out more about this missile, its history and capabilities and what effect it may have in the ongoing war in Ukraine. To learn more about TAURUS, please visit www.libraero.com.
Relevant Links:
Libraero.com: https://www.libraero.com
Taurus KEPD 350: https://www.libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=169
Narrator: James (Curator at Libraero.com)
00:00Intro
00:16Overview of Taurus
00:42Concern for Russia
01:05Range and Capabilities
01:24MEPHISTO Warhead
02:05Platforms
01:38Guidance
02:30Impact to Russia
02:48Outro