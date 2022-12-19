The Sane Asylum #83 - 18 December 2022 - Co-Host: Frederick C Blackburn aka Blackbird9!

Last show of 2022 Extravaganza! John Friend was MIA, but Giuseppe + Blackbird9 together brought the pain known as truth! We broke down the dominating stories and trends of 2022 and prognosticated 2023. Then we took calls.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.