The Sane Asylum #83 - 18 December 2022 - Co-Host: Frederick C Blackburn aka Blackbird9!
Published 18 hours ago

Last show of 2022 Extravaganza! John Friend was MIA, but Giuseppe + Blackbird9 together brought the pain known as truth! We broke down the dominating stories and trends of 2022 and prognosticated 2023. Then we took calls.

big pharmacorruptiondeep statecommunismpowercontrolholocausthidden handilluminatiholohoaxsatanistsbioweaponsworld governmentinternational jewsynagogue of satanmodernapfizergain of functiongiuseppedeath jabpublic indoctrinationfrederick c blackburnblackbird9never forgive never forget

