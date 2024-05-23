WAKE UP | A Message To The Masses
You spend your life in a dream that you can't escape. 'Cause you live your life in a coma, you're never awake. If you'd open your eyes then maybe you'd see what's at stake.
You're sleeping... you're sleeping...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.