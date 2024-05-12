Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Putin's 5th term inauguration at Kremlin Palace in the throne room of the zars
channel image
GalacticStorm
2250 Subscribers
Shop now
40 views
Published 17 hours ago

He's the longest serving leader in recent history for 2 and a half decades (since Stalin). Vladimir Putin began his fifth term as Russian president at a palace in Moscow in front of a crowd of familiar faces - including pop stars, sports stars and religious leaders, even the leader of a biker gang.


"We are a united and great people and together we will overcome all obstacles, realize all our plans, together we will win," he said after being sworn in.


Read more: https://news.sky.com/story/vladimir-p...

Keywords
putinceremonykremlin5th term

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket