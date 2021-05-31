Angry Man is ANGRY Man! | Angry Man in the Van

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Does it really take another bollocking from Angry Man to illustrate how weakness is plunging us all towards the insane will of the 1%. Looks like it.
So here we go. People are walking into it, willingly stepping onto the boxcar for the sake of a week in Benidorm and defending the tyranny as they go (as we are sure would have been the exact same situation on the Gulag express). And then, to add insult to injury to the thinkers among us, they post an heroic status on their social media like they just headed up a pincer movement at the Bulge.
This Rimtardic behaviour not only enables the dreaded medical passport scenario, it’s shunting us all towards the modern equivalent of a Zyklon B culmination.
Switch off your TV, stop thinking politicians love you, open a science book and WAKE THE FUCK UP!
- Lee Dawson
Source - Digital Warriors