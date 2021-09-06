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Microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi Explains COVID Clot Shot Effects
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152 views • September 06, 2021
In this interview by Dr. Joseph Mercola, German microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi sifts through the facts and fictions of the coronavirus pandemic. Together with Karina Reiss, Ph.D., he’s written two books on this subject, starting with “Corona False Alarm? Facts and Figures,” published in October 2020, followed by “Corona Unmasked: New Facts and Figures.”
"[T]his vaccination agenda and program is the greatest threat to humanity. The greatest threat that humanity has ever come up against. And it is our duty to aggressively inform people about the dangers that they are subjecting themselves and their beloved ones to by this vaccination." - Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi
Dr. Joseph Mercola: https://www.mercola.com/
"[T]his vaccination agenda and program is the greatest threat to humanity. The greatest threat that humanity has ever come up against. And it is our duty to aggressively inform people about the dangers that they are subjecting themselves and their beloved ones to by this vaccination." - Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi
Dr. Joseph Mercola: https://www.mercola.com/
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