The Truth About Living in El Salvador: Our Honest 3-Month Review

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I am letting everyone know what it is like to quit your job and move your family to a new country. We left Canada on August 20, 2024 and here is our honest review of El Salvador 3 months later.
00:00 Introduction
00:28 The People and the Culture
02:29 The Cost of Living
10:49 The Weather and Lifestyle
12:06 The Food
12:42 Safety and Security
14:39 Adjusting the the Language
16:57 Infrastructure and Utilities
17:51 Reflecting on the Journey