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Things That I Have Encountered and One Important Thing You Can Do - Sun Feb 28 2021
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0 view • March 01, 2021
I go over things through which I have lived, experienced and witnessed in my life up to a point. Pointing out things that some have overlooked from a metaphysical/spiritual side as well.
I also mention a very simple thing that YOU CAN DO to help the cause of Freedom and Truth in our current crisis.
I also mention a very simple thing that YOU CAN DO to help the cause of Freedom and Truth in our current crisis.
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