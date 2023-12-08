The Border Problem Gets Worse | Art Del Cueto

The Border Problem Gets Worse | RealAmericasVoice
National Border Patrol Council Member Art Del Cueto says the southern border is getting more and more overrun. People who come across need only present handwritten notes with an address and a phone number and they are allowed in.
