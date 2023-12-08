Create New Account
The Border Problem Gets Worse | Art Del Cueto
GalacticStorm
National Border Patrol Council Member Art Del Cueto says the southern border is getting more and more overrun. People who come across need only present handwritten notes with an address and a phone number and they are allowed in.

