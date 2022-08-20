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A NEW FINANCIAL SYSTEM AWAITS US — The Quantum Financial System (QFS) is a megalithic financial structure given to Humanity by Heaven. We call it the megalith because it stands apart as the most advanced financial system anyone can imagine. Currently, this technology has no analogues on earth. This is a great system designed to take over the entire volume of accounting necessary to balance every financial transaction in the world in real time.