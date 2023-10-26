CEO - Douglas Macgregor with Mike Sperrazza - War in Middle East
NEW EPISODE! Join us for an insightful discussion as CEO Douglas Macgregor sheds light on the pressing threats associated with the Middle East conflict and outlines the key actions the United States should take while pinpointing the areas of pressure. Discover the crucial insights and recommendations in this engaging video. Don't miss out! Subscribe for more thought-provoking content.
Right now every American needs to send a message that we want a negotiated settlement in Israel. Big donors are trying to buy this war. We don't want another war!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EKvO4IK7hk8
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.