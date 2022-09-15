China’s Xi To Meet Russia’s Putin During His First Trip Abroad Since Pandemic

https://gnews.org/post/p1la73695
09/14/2022 Bloomberg Markets and Finance: Xi Jinping will meet Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit held in Uzbekistan for the first time since the Ukraine war broke out. Meanwhile, the US is considering issuing sanctions on China to deter the country from invading Taiwan, according to Reuters
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.