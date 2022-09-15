China’s Xi To Meet Russia’s Putin During His First Trip Abroad Since Pandemic

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09/14/2022 Bloomberg Markets and Finance: Xi Jinping will meet Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit held in Uzbekistan for the first time since the Ukraine war broke out. Meanwhile, the US is considering issuing sanctions on China to deter the country from invading Taiwan, according to Reuters