11/28/22 TETHER = FTX Ponzi x 100K! SP Electromagnetic Warfare & Sudden DEATH

11/28/22: Tether revealed as the larger Ponzi scheme beyond FTX, Alameda and CIA funded for use in black ops- Ukraine, Jihadis, etc. Meanwhile, Space Force Electromagnetic Warfare includes DEW weapons, and we see a Korean Social Media star die on livestream from the “spiral left” brain assault...

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.

PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO! Thanks!

Links for Today's Video:

Dacey Montoya, Based in Poenix, PAC, FTX $$:

https://yournews.com/2022/11/28/2461549/ftx-ceo-gave-27-million-to-political-action-committee-based/

Revolver News exposes Tether: https://www.revolver.news/2022/11/sam-bankman-fried-ftx-on-steroids-is-cryptocurrency-tether-joe-biden-crypto-bcci/

https://twitter.com/DarrenJBeattie/status/1596176784084680707?cxt=HHwWhoC-4YCV4aYsAAAA

Korean Social Media Star dies on Livestream:

https://www.onenewspage.com/video/20221127/15163719/Korean-live-streamer-%E2%80%9Cdies-suddenly%E2%80%9D-another-spinning-death.htm

Mauna Loa Erupts:

https://www.newsweek.com/could-mauna-loas-eruption-trigger-another-nearby-volcano-1762738

https://www.airandspaceforces.com/4th-electromagnetic-warfare-squadron-command-change-underscores-the-space-forces-interservice-culture/

https://www.baesystems.com/en-us/definition/what-is-electromagnetic-warfare

SWARM tech and BEES:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swarm_Technologies

https://dewagency.org/what-are-directed-energy-weapons/

Graphene Oxide and CNV:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34492938/

To support You Are Free TV:

To donate one-time or monthly:

Https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

PayPal: [email protected]

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

You Are Free TV is celebrating our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, wellness-in-aging and more!

We are giving a 15% off code for C60Evo for monthly supporters of the channel, you will receive an email with details!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV:

Apply 10% off CODE: YAFTV

Thanks so very much for supporting YAFTV!We are Prayer Waving, Moving forward against the Globalist Cartel Babylon and Winning!

WE ARE FREE!



