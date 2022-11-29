Create New Account
11/28/22 TETHER = FTX Ponzi x 100K! SP Electromagnetic Warfare & Sudden DEATH
11/28/22: Tether revealed as the larger Ponzi scheme beyond FTX, Alameda and CIA funded for use in black ops- Ukraine, Jihadis, etc. Meanwhile, Space Force Electromagnetic Warfare includes DEW weapons, and we see a Korean Social Media star die on livestream from the “spiral left” brain assault...

Links for Today's Video:

Dacey Montoya, Based in Poenix, PAC, FTX $$:

 https://yournews.com/2022/11/28/2461549/ftx-ceo-gave-27-million-to-political-action-committee-based/

Revolver News exposes Tether: https://www.revolver.news/2022/11/sam-bankman-fried-ftx-on-steroids-is-cryptocurrency-tether-joe-biden-crypto-bcci/

https://twitter.com/DarrenJBeattie/status/1596176784084680707?cxt=HHwWhoC-4YCV4aYsAAAA

Korean Social Media Star dies on Livestream: 

https://www.onenewspage.com/video/20221127/15163719/Korean-live-streamer-%E2%80%9Cdies-suddenly%E2%80%9D-another-spinning-death.htm

Mauna Loa Erupts: 

https://www.newsweek.com/could-mauna-loas-eruption-trigger-another-nearby-volcano-1762738

https://www.airandspaceforces.com/4th-electromagnetic-warfare-squadron-command-change-underscores-the-space-forces-interservice-culture/

https://www.baesystems.com/en-us/definition/what-is-electromagnetic-warfare

SWARM tech and BEES: 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swarm_Technologies

https://dewagency.org/what-are-directed-energy-weapons/

Graphene Oxide and CNV:

 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34492938/

To support You Are Free TV:

To donate one-time or monthly:

Https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

PayPal: [email protected]

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

You Are Free TV is celebrating our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, wellness-in-aging and more!

We are giving a 15% off code for C60Evo for monthly supporters of the channel, you will receive an email with details!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV:

Apply 10% off CODE: YAFTV

Thanks so very much for supporting YAFTV!We are Prayer Waving, Moving forward against the Globalist Cartel Babylon and Winning!

WE ARE FREE!


healthnewspolitics

