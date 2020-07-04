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Thirdphaseofmoon Exposed - Disinfo, Liars, clowns, all about the cash from gullibles
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29 views • July 04, 2020
Trying to wake up the UFO fools in UFOLOGY who are suckered by these 2 cousin bro clowns.. or tools as some call them. Of course they make CGI fakes.. they have been caught out 100 percent twice now.. I will upload the live event they faked as well.
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