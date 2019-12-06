© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brainwashed Since Birth
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
119 views • December 06, 2019
Lyrics
Intro Skit :
(Billy Running upstairs to office)
Thank god I found you, there seems to be a problem with JX and ED
They seem to be collaborating on some sort of project
Go ahead and See if you can Interrupt they’re proximity.
(Coworker yells)
"got dammit billy I'm already busy"
Chorus :1x
It’s a flat earth, yeah, it’s a flat earth.
Welcome to it, welcome to it, welcome to it.
You’ve been brainwashed since birth, since birth.
Welcome to it, welcome to it, welcome to it.
Verse 1 (Jason X) :
Everyone knows Eric Dubay gonna kill this track
So I might as well go ham while I can
set fire on the globe man.
Wish I was a vegan not breathing and eating all this food that’s not giving hello friendly greetings,
They don’t want that beef and,
Don’t end up being indoctrinated by the people that brainwashed us and the ones that masturbated
all over the Declaration of Independence
Fuck the heliocentric model
I don’t believe in it, nor do I have any patients for people like Aristotle.
Had to pour de-greaser on my brain,
and come back full throttle.
I Shouldn’t be feeling like the enemy
For what I believe
While these the mothers fuckers lying to our face in the 33rd degree.
They know I’m coming with a vengeance
They don’t like what they see.
Fuck V Sauce and Joe Rogan and all the other shill channels
That tried to slice the truth they gonna see us pretty soon
Face to face about their paid lies
They’re scared to debate with the great Eric Dubay.
“Ha” You chose wise.
Chorus :2x
It’s a flat earth, yeah, it’s a flat earth.
Welcome to it, welcome to it, welcome to it.
You’ve been brainwashed since birth, since birth.
Welcome to it, welcome to it, welcome to it.
Verse 2 (Eric Dubay) :
Yo, everyone thinks that the flat earth's dumb, 'cause that's what you've been taught ever since you were young, but it is really smart to believe in something you accepted at a time when your mind hadn't learned to question? Did you know that every single culture in the world had a flat earth map and that back then flat was a default fact with the caveat that aristocrat's could pretend inventions, like the globe, a spinning ball Earth. Lies from Pythagoras, rise to be cursed, fall for the pseudo-science, won't be the first, who ever so defines it, clones the inverse, like Busta Rhymes with his flip-mode squad, they flippin’ every floppin’ thing upside down, turn a flat map to a globe spin it round, now they got you looking up to the ground. While you're at it, dig a hole to China and tell me if you come out legs first when they find ya, and is the sky really under your feet, does the stream run upside-down when you pee, does the rain rise up from the sky to your seat, do the plants grow down from the ground underneath? Of course not. You're living on a level plane. Everything's right-side up in our domain. And you ask, why would they lie? To make you so dumb that it makes me wanna cry. You're sucking on your thumb and you lost your third eye, clinging to a ball-earth while it zips by. NASA's now your master kiss your brain goodbye. It's so sad that you bought this fad and now don't get mad but it would be rad if your deadbeat dad got his undergrad from a Craigslist ad, but you know full well that it can't be done, like water sticking to a ball spun around the sun, faster than a fucking bullet shot from a gun. They measured the ball Earth: 6 garillion tonnes.
Chorus :2x
It’s a flat earth, yeah, it’s a flat earth.
Welcome to it, welcome to it, welcome to it.
You’ve been brainwashed since birth, since birth.
Welcome to it, welcome to it, welcome to it.
Listen/download the high-quality .wav here: http://www.ericdubay.bandcamp.com
Subscribe to Jason X Hooks and Beats:
https://www.youtube.com/user/BeatznHookz
JasonXBeats.com
HooksandBeats.com
Original beat: https://hooksandbeats.com/we-have-a-problem-original-master-140-bpm/
To learn more about our flat, motionless Earth, please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
Intro Skit :
(Billy Running upstairs to office)
Thank god I found you, there seems to be a problem with JX and ED
They seem to be collaborating on some sort of project
Go ahead and See if you can Interrupt they’re proximity.
(Coworker yells)
"got dammit billy I'm already busy"
Chorus :1x
It’s a flat earth, yeah, it’s a flat earth.
Welcome to it, welcome to it, welcome to it.
You’ve been brainwashed since birth, since birth.
Welcome to it, welcome to it, welcome to it.
Verse 1 (Jason X) :
Everyone knows Eric Dubay gonna kill this track
So I might as well go ham while I can
set fire on the globe man.
Wish I was a vegan not breathing and eating all this food that’s not giving hello friendly greetings,
They don’t want that beef and,
Don’t end up being indoctrinated by the people that brainwashed us and the ones that masturbated
all over the Declaration of Independence
Fuck the heliocentric model
I don’t believe in it, nor do I have any patients for people like Aristotle.
Had to pour de-greaser on my brain,
and come back full throttle.
I Shouldn’t be feeling like the enemy
For what I believe
While these the mothers fuckers lying to our face in the 33rd degree.
They know I’m coming with a vengeance
They don’t like what they see.
Fuck V Sauce and Joe Rogan and all the other shill channels
That tried to slice the truth they gonna see us pretty soon
Face to face about their paid lies
They’re scared to debate with the great Eric Dubay.
“Ha” You chose wise.
Chorus :2x
It’s a flat earth, yeah, it’s a flat earth.
Welcome to it, welcome to it, welcome to it.
You’ve been brainwashed since birth, since birth.
Welcome to it, welcome to it, welcome to it.
Verse 2 (Eric Dubay) :
Yo, everyone thinks that the flat earth's dumb, 'cause that's what you've been taught ever since you were young, but it is really smart to believe in something you accepted at a time when your mind hadn't learned to question? Did you know that every single culture in the world had a flat earth map and that back then flat was a default fact with the caveat that aristocrat's could pretend inventions, like the globe, a spinning ball Earth. Lies from Pythagoras, rise to be cursed, fall for the pseudo-science, won't be the first, who ever so defines it, clones the inverse, like Busta Rhymes with his flip-mode squad, they flippin’ every floppin’ thing upside down, turn a flat map to a globe spin it round, now they got you looking up to the ground. While you're at it, dig a hole to China and tell me if you come out legs first when they find ya, and is the sky really under your feet, does the stream run upside-down when you pee, does the rain rise up from the sky to your seat, do the plants grow down from the ground underneath? Of course not. You're living on a level plane. Everything's right-side up in our domain. And you ask, why would they lie? To make you so dumb that it makes me wanna cry. You're sucking on your thumb and you lost your third eye, clinging to a ball-earth while it zips by. NASA's now your master kiss your brain goodbye. It's so sad that you bought this fad and now don't get mad but it would be rad if your deadbeat dad got his undergrad from a Craigslist ad, but you know full well that it can't be done, like water sticking to a ball spun around the sun, faster than a fucking bullet shot from a gun. They measured the ball Earth: 6 garillion tonnes.
Chorus :2x
It’s a flat earth, yeah, it’s a flat earth.
Welcome to it, welcome to it, welcome to it.
You’ve been brainwashed since birth, since birth.
Welcome to it, welcome to it, welcome to it.
Listen/download the high-quality .wav here: http://www.ericdubay.bandcamp.com
Subscribe to Jason X Hooks and Beats:
https://www.youtube.com/user/BeatznHookz
JasonXBeats.com
HooksandBeats.com
Original beat: https://hooksandbeats.com/we-have-a-problem-original-master-140-bpm/
To learn more about our flat, motionless Earth, please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.