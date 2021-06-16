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CONSPIRACY CHIC:SOLVING THE HOUSING CRISIS/EQUALITY FOR WOMEN ROLE OF GAIA
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10 views • June 16, 2021
COFFEE FOR THE G7-G20 6AM IN BATHROBES
THE CURRENT ECONOMIC WAR ON THE MIDDLE CLASS BY BILLIONAIRS
HOUSING/RENTAL CRISIS SOLVED (YOUR WELCOME)
COMPARISON BETWEEN MUSLIM/WESTERN TREATMENT OF FEMALE HUMANS.THE TORTURE OF "UPPITY WOMEN" -DUNKING,WITCH BURNING.
INTRODUCTION OF HUMAN RIGHTS 10 December 1948
The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which was adopted by the UN General Assembly on 10 December 1948, was the result of the experience of the Second World War.Through ratification of international human rights treaties, Governments undertake to put into place domestic measures and legislation compatible with their treaty obligations and duties. Where domestic legal proceedings fail to address human rights abuses, mechanisms and procedures for individual complaints or communications are available at the regional and international levels to help ensure that international human rights standards are indeed respected, implemented, and enforced at the local level
THE TERRA PAPERS ROBERT MORNING SKY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hILXYdHI22I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SuEBjfbG0-w
THE CURRENT ECONOMIC WAR ON THE MIDDLE CLASS BY BILLIONAIRS
HOUSING/RENTAL CRISIS SOLVED (YOUR WELCOME)
COMPARISON BETWEEN MUSLIM/WESTERN TREATMENT OF FEMALE HUMANS.THE TORTURE OF "UPPITY WOMEN" -DUNKING,WITCH BURNING.
INTRODUCTION OF HUMAN RIGHTS 10 December 1948
The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which was adopted by the UN General Assembly on 10 December 1948, was the result of the experience of the Second World War.Through ratification of international human rights treaties, Governments undertake to put into place domestic measures and legislation compatible with their treaty obligations and duties. Where domestic legal proceedings fail to address human rights abuses, mechanisms and procedures for individual complaints or communications are available at the regional and international levels to help ensure that international human rights standards are indeed respected, implemented, and enforced at the local level
THE TERRA PAPERS ROBERT MORNING SKY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hILXYdHI22I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SuEBjfbG0-w
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