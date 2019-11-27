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Crowd cheers Trump calling the Impeachment "BULLSHIT!"
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11 views • November 27, 2019
“First, it was the Russia hoax, total hoax,” he said. “The Mueller deal, you remember that mess? They had nothing. Two years they spent, $45 million, and the real cost is many times that number.”
“Now, the same maniacs are pushing the deranged impeachment, think of this, impeachment. A witch-hunt! The same as before, and they’re pushing that impeachment witch-hunt and a lot of bad things are happening to them,” Trump continued. “Because you see what’s happening with the polls? Everybody said, ‘That’s really bullshit!'”
The crowd responded with loud cheers and started chanting “bullshit” in agreement with President Trump.
“I don’t want to go on it too long, but all I’m saying is it’s a terrible hoax,” he added.
“Now, the same maniacs are pushing the deranged impeachment, think of this, impeachment. A witch-hunt! The same as before, and they’re pushing that impeachment witch-hunt and a lot of bad things are happening to them,” Trump continued. “Because you see what’s happening with the polls? Everybody said, ‘That’s really bullshit!'”
The crowd responded with loud cheers and started chanting “bullshit” in agreement with President Trump.
“I don’t want to go on it too long, but all I’m saying is it’s a terrible hoax,” he added.
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