Case numbers will explode because the modelling for Australia is flawed.

Australia's case numbers will explode because the modelling is flawed.



Jason Olbourne is a former TV producer who is now a citizen journalist with an interest in unearthing hidden facts from official data such as the TGA COVID-19 vaccine safety reports.



Jason runs World Series News Underground TV on social media and is the founder of "A Million Mums for Informed Consent". Jason has been studying the latest reports by the TGA on Vaccine safety.



Asia Pacific Today. October 9, 2021



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