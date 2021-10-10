© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Case numbers will explode because the modelling for Australia is flawed.
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • October 10, 2021
Australia's case numbers will explode because the modelling is flawed.
Jason Olbourne is a former TV producer who is now a citizen journalist with an interest in unearthing hidden facts from official data such as the TGA COVID-19 vaccine safety reports.
Jason runs World Series News Underground TV on social media and is the founder of "A Million Mums for Informed Consent". Jason has been studying the latest reports by the TGA on Vaccine safety.
Asia Pacific Today. October 9, 2021
Asia Pacific Today believes that your opinion is legitimate. And we believe that our guests have something to say and that their opinion is also legitimate. Throughout the week, Mike Ryan has discussions about politics, polarising issues, current events, and more. We really are connecting with people all over the world that simply speak their mind. There's new videos throughout the week, every week. And we also need our audience to grow. It would really help us grow if you could subscribe to our Channel.
Jason Olbourne is a former TV producer who is now a citizen journalist with an interest in unearthing hidden facts from official data such as the TGA COVID-19 vaccine safety reports.
Jason runs World Series News Underground TV on social media and is the founder of "A Million Mums for Informed Consent". Jason has been studying the latest reports by the TGA on Vaccine safety.
Asia Pacific Today. October 9, 2021
Asia Pacific Today believes that your opinion is legitimate. And we believe that our guests have something to say and that their opinion is also legitimate. Throughout the week, Mike Ryan has discussions about politics, polarising issues, current events, and more. We really are connecting with people all over the world that simply speak their mind. There's new videos throughout the week, every week. And we also need our audience to grow. It would really help us grow if you could subscribe to our Channel.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.