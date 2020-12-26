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The Greatest Gift - December 26, 2020
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186 views • December 26, 2020
The Greatest Gift - December 26, 2020
This message is important and so are the links in the description.
Russ Wade - The Weeping Watchman [email protected]
Links as promised:
Dave Hunt - Seducing Spirits and Doctrines of Devils
https://youtu.be/9uBUqrhLO_Y
My prediction stands – Trump seems to fight (the show must go on), Biden wins and then gets sick and Kamala is president.
COME LORD JESUS AND EXACT YOUR JUDGEMENT!
Hourly Watch – Just the Biden Clip – I’ll, I’ll, I’ll, I’ll, I’ll, I’ll develop some disease and resign, BOOM Kamala is President.
https://youtu.be/Hxos2O6TYWs
Ty Green – The VAXX
https://youtu.be/aD0qNuRTS0Y
HighimpactTV – The Test is contaminated
https://youtu.be/z-wrqrwhXM4
New England Journal of Medicine
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2006372
https://thrivespinecenter.com/the-new-england-journal-of-medicine-on-masks-may-21st-2020/
Theragripper – What is in your body?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=theragripper&;iax=images&ia=images&iai=http%3A%2F%2Ftapnewswire.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2020%2F11%2Fnanovaxx.jpg&resize=620%2C207&t=h_
http://tapnewswire.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/nanovaxx.jpg
Are you Brainwashed – Watch the media in the first minute FACTS
https://youtu.be/KefYb-dSUfY
Ice Age Farmer – Food Shortage is Here
https://youtu.be/Z-GmhyPvS8o
The Two Preachers – Worldwide floods
https://youtu.be/pscpCd_R-3Q
The C has not been isolated, so why are we testing?
https://principia-scientific.com/even-cdc-now-admits-no-gold-standard-of-covid19-virus-isolate/
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/10/jon-rappoport/the-smoking-gun-where-is-the-coronavirus-the-cdc-says-it-isnt-available/
HighimpactTV – Upon emergency use authorization… WHAT!!!
https://youtu.be/4HWr5uY-ZOo
CL02
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/the-alkalizing-benefits-of-chlorine-dioxide-clo2-in-human-health
https://www.collective-evolution.com/2020/05/20/was-trump-right-new-study-shows-success-with-use-of-chlorine-dioxide/
CL02 is already in your water – It is safe to drink
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8LhFb72kG40
https://youtu.be/fPdKmfCQmZA
This message is important and so are the links in the description.
Russ Wade - The Weeping Watchman [email protected]
Links as promised:
Dave Hunt - Seducing Spirits and Doctrines of Devils
https://youtu.be/9uBUqrhLO_Y
My prediction stands – Trump seems to fight (the show must go on), Biden wins and then gets sick and Kamala is president.
COME LORD JESUS AND EXACT YOUR JUDGEMENT!
Hourly Watch – Just the Biden Clip – I’ll, I’ll, I’ll, I’ll, I’ll, I’ll develop some disease and resign, BOOM Kamala is President.
https://youtu.be/Hxos2O6TYWs
Ty Green – The VAXX
https://youtu.be/aD0qNuRTS0Y
HighimpactTV – The Test is contaminated
https://youtu.be/z-wrqrwhXM4
New England Journal of Medicine
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2006372
https://thrivespinecenter.com/the-new-england-journal-of-medicine-on-masks-may-21st-2020/
Theragripper – What is in your body?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=theragripper&;iax=images&ia=images&iai=http%3A%2F%2Ftapnewswire.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2020%2F11%2Fnanovaxx.jpg&resize=620%2C207&t=h_
http://tapnewswire.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/nanovaxx.jpg
Are you Brainwashed – Watch the media in the first minute FACTS
https://youtu.be/KefYb-dSUfY
Ice Age Farmer – Food Shortage is Here
https://youtu.be/Z-GmhyPvS8o
The Two Preachers – Worldwide floods
https://youtu.be/pscpCd_R-3Q
The C has not been isolated, so why are we testing?
https://principia-scientific.com/even-cdc-now-admits-no-gold-standard-of-covid19-virus-isolate/
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/10/jon-rappoport/the-smoking-gun-where-is-the-coronavirus-the-cdc-says-it-isnt-available/
HighimpactTV – Upon emergency use authorization… WHAT!!!
https://youtu.be/4HWr5uY-ZOo
CL02
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/the-alkalizing-benefits-of-chlorine-dioxide-clo2-in-human-health
https://www.collective-evolution.com/2020/05/20/was-trump-right-new-study-shows-success-with-use-of-chlorine-dioxide/
CL02 is already in your water – It is safe to drink
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8LhFb72kG40
https://youtu.be/fPdKmfCQmZA
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