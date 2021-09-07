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One of the Most Important Updates on the so-called "Pandemic".
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321 views • September 07, 2021
Elders in health care facilities are deliberately given drugs to shut down their kidneys and cause death. These people are insane....mostly because they think we can't figure out what's happening.
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