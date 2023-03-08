Bill Trikos : The Phenomenon of Nicolai Levashov & What Positive Things & Benefits He has done for Humanity , Earth & The Multiverses

This site contains Knowledge, a unique Knowledge that until now was not available for those who wish. This Knowledge is about numerous mysteries of Life, a structure of the Universe, Spirit, Mind and many other things... All books, publications and pictures presented on this site, reveal Knowledge about principles of the origin of the Universe itself and Life in it, laws of rise of thinking and consciousness and many other things...

1) Discovered a parasitic system that controls the entire infrastructure of the Earth in the form of political elites, special services, scientists and cultural figures who effectively influence the management of large groups of people. 2) With his help, the Chernobyl disaster was stopped, and the radiation of the nuclear power plant was completely neutralized in 1986 and in 1987. 3) In 1990 across the whole territory of the USSR a crop failure was expected. Nikolai Levashov increased the bio-efficiency of plants and the wheat harvest exceeded the norm by three times. 4) Living in the US, he turned the arid climate of California into an oasis filled with moisture. 5) He stopped several typhoons that threatened to destroy homes and cause the death of Americans. 6) In 2003 he changed the trajectory of the planet Nibiru (Planet X) by 90 ° and diverted a threat to the Earth. 7) In 2010, together with his wife Svetlana, destroyed "weapons of climatic warfare". 8) From the 1980s until the last days of his life he was engaged in healing, and healed serious illnesses and injuries. Nikolai wrote monographs on the physics of the cell, on the microcosm and macrocosm; books on the history of ancient Russia, highlighted the key world events of the last millennium. Levashov created a theory about the inhomogeneity (anisotropism) of the universe, about birth and death, about the Spirit and Mind. He was engaged in social activities, science, research, and the development of recuperative technologies – «SvetL».

