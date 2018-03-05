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5/03/18 Crop Circle Plasma Technology and The Suppression of Patty Greer's Films
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50 views • January 03, 2021
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5/03/18 Why is Gaia, Inc., a popular UFO/Disclosure TV network based in Boulder Colorado, which produces the Contact in the Desert (CITD) conference, burying true footage of Crop Circles and Crop Circle plasma technology? Patty Greer's crop circle films are the real deal. They show grass-roots true footage of crop circles as well as footage of rotating plasma vortices laying down perfect, ornate, complex symbols and messages in unbroken wheat and other grains in Southern England. At a time when humanity is waking up en masse to learn of the Break Away civilization's suppression of life-saving, planet-saving advanced Tesla-type technologies, why would Gaia, Inc., a supposedly disclosure-positive organization, not be widely distributing these incredible films??
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Please go to https://www.cropcirclefilms.com and rent or purchase Patty's films today, and see for yourself, what is being hidden by the Disclosure Deep State.
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/crop-circle-plasma-technology-and-the-suppression-of-patty-greer-s-films-disclosurenow
If you want to try C60, my favorite life-support in the face of 5G and the threat of DEW weapons assaults:
https://www.C60PurplePower.com
Thanks for supporting you are free TV! It is time that humanity learn the truth about the incredible earth-sourced technologies that are already developed and can transform our lives if they are finally released from the clutches of the occult-obsessed control freaks who comprise the cabal spider-web of deceit and destruction.
You Are FREE! FREE the Crop Circle Films!
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
5/03/18 Why is Gaia, Inc., a popular UFO/Disclosure TV network based in Boulder Colorado, which produces the Contact in the Desert (CITD) conference, burying true footage of Crop Circles and Crop Circle plasma technology? Patty Greer's crop circle films are the real deal. They show grass-roots true footage of crop circles as well as footage of rotating plasma vortices laying down perfect, ornate, complex symbols and messages in unbroken wheat and other grains in Southern England. At a time when humanity is waking up en masse to learn of the Break Away civilization's suppression of life-saving, planet-saving advanced Tesla-type technologies, why would Gaia, Inc., a supposedly disclosure-positive organization, not be widely distributing these incredible films??
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
Please go to https://www.cropcirclefilms.com and rent or purchase Patty's films today, and see for yourself, what is being hidden by the Disclosure Deep State.
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/crop-circle-plasma-technology-and-the-suppression-of-patty-greer-s-films-disclosurenow
If you want to try C60, my favorite life-support in the face of 5G and the threat of DEW weapons assaults:
https://www.C60PurplePower.com
Thanks for supporting you are free TV! It is time that humanity learn the truth about the incredible earth-sourced technologies that are already developed and can transform our lives if they are finally released from the clutches of the occult-obsessed control freaks who comprise the cabal spider-web of deceit and destruction.
You Are FREE! FREE the Crop Circle Films!
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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