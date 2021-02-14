© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do Beliefs and Thoughts Affect Your Health?
Follow
1
Share
Report
31 views • February 14, 2021
Thoughts are powerful things and can create health or lack of it in your body. Dr. Sharnael and I talk about how beliefs and the energy created by your thoughts and beliefs effect not only your health, but your whole life.
Dr. Sharnael's links: Web site-
http://www.swiftfire.org
Twitter handle @drsharnael
Instagram handle- drsharnael
Her book The Science of Miracles is available on Amazon
information about Zoopharmacognosy- carolineingraham.com
Dr. Sharnael's links: Web site-
http://www.swiftfire.org
Twitter handle @drsharnael
Instagram handle- drsharnael
Her book The Science of Miracles is available on Amazon
information about Zoopharmacognosy- carolineingraham.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.