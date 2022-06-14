Special Olympics Drops Vax Mandate from TheHIghwire.com

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Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/special-olympics-drops-vax-mandate/
The Special Olympics dropped their COVID-19 vaccine mandate after FL Governor Ron Desantis threatened millions in fines for violating state laws with the mandatory policy.
#SpecialOlympics #RonDesantis #MedicalFreedom
POSTED: June 10, 2022