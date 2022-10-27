Raphael Warnock's OPEN Divisiveness + Racism -- How can Anyone Vote for This?

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Rapheal Warnock student's church pulpit and declared that America must repent for its worship of "whiteness" ... The Democrats seem to be a party of china, trying to divide the nation internist communist. I don't understand how anybody could possibly vote for them, and I speak as an ex-democrat#warnock #georgia #senate
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