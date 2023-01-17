Ultra Wide Band Monitoring system

Surveillance devices planned for upcoming lockdowns tracking and tracing, imposing isolation or forced into fema education camps.

I am still learning about the hijacking of our biofield and the expert in this is Sabrina Dawn Wallace. She helped build the internet. You can find her channel under the name Psinergist 😊 In short the Body Area Network information uses the electrical conductivity of the human body and data network. I'd say, we become ourselves their battery to run the system that emprisons us.

The IEEE 802.15.4 was made commercially available in 2005 for wireless personal area networks which can be set per city block/15 min. city/lockdowns. Think about it in combination with the CBDC (microsoft patent WO2020060606AI) disabling your cryptocurrency outside a certain range so you can't buy nor sell anything further from your allowed area. Think about the Raytheon military applications/quantum dot/ drone warfare to deal with dissidents. It sounds scifi but it is now that we have to act when still enjoying some freedom.

The injected/inhaled/ingested/pcr swabbed nanotech emitting bluetoothsignals are connected to local area networks tracking and contact tracing every move of the host. Your biofield is a body part! More about this and the effects from the mrna jabs on the biofield:

https://www.brighteon.com/4cb9f267-5034-4f1e-9a76-33cf2923dbb2

I hope you had a good laugh about revived Elmo. Stew Peters said he died suddenly in one of his shows. 🤣😂🤣🤣 So I rescued him immediately and started the chelation process with alternating EDTA, chlorine dioxide, zeolite, C60 and gave him licorice- and pine needle tea to drink. After a week he started to feel better already and wanted to play. In this video, he proudly assists me holding up my images. 😁👍 He is currently on a all meat diet to get all his vitamins and minerals back in check. I might give him some extra zinc, quercetin, NAC, glutathione and fat soluble vit. C, D3 and K2 to boost his immune system 😉

3,2,1 We got this!!

🙏😘💕