Emanuel Pastreich: Empire, War, World Government, & Digital Fascism
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
48 views • 23 hours ago

Emanuel Pastreich, an independent U.S. presidential candidate and academic, recounts his personal experience with institutional suppression after proposing academic cooperation between American and Asian universities, which he claims led to him being forced out of the country. The discussion expands into a critique of the military-industrial complex, suggesting that global conflicts are driven by private banks and IT giants seeking to convert corporate debt into national debt. He describes an invisible war characterized by mass psychological trauma, nanotechnology, and the rise of a digital fascism that utilizes biometric surveillance. Pastreich emphasizes that this global governance is already in place, operating through a Blackstone model where private equity and intelligence firms control strategic stakes in sovereign nations. Ultimately, he calls for a moral vanguard of truth-tellers to utilize scientific methods to resist this pervasive technological and political takeover.


About Emanuel Pastreich

Emanuel Pastreich is an independent candidate for president of the U.S. He has a Ph.D. from Harvard University and author of twelve books, many on Northeast Asian history and politics.


