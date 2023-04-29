Create New Account
RFK Jr: Destroying the lies spewed at him by the Propaganda Media
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago
Piers Morgan still under hypnosis by the censorship industrial complex about vaccine injuries/death argues with RFK Jr. 

Robert F Kennedy Jr is destroying the lies spewed at him by mainstream media every time he speaks. Love to see this.



https://twitter.com/i/status/1652359723763548161

msmrobert f kennedy jrpropaganda mediavax deathvax injurycensorship industrial complex

